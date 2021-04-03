Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,114 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $62,961,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,124,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,697,000 after buying an additional 1,660,418 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

