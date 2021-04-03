Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,728 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Photronics worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after buying an additional 333,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Photronics by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $805,182 in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAB opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

