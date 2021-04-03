Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 33,420 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of IAMGOLD worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 973.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 616,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAMGOLD by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.