Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,560 Shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.98% of Protective Insurance worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ PTVCA opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Protective Insurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $324.46 million, a P/E ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

