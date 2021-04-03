Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of fuboTV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

FUBO stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

