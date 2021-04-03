WeOwn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $218,679.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $218,679.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars.

