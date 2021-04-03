Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 710.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.08% of Westwater Resources worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $5.50 on Friday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

