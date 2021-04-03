WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $845,876.71 and $736.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028091 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

