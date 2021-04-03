WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $815,229.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, WHALE has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $183.37 million and $815,229.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE token can now be bought for approximately $33.61 or 0.00058502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00326359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.69 or 0.00763505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00090105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars.

