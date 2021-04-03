WhiteCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $10.42 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021369 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011593 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.