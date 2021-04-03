Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

FREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 966,781 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 599,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.