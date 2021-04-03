Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,156 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.33% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

