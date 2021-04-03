Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.80.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

