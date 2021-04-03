Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,232,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

