Williams Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 8.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,783,000 after purchasing an additional 212,382 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $54.79 and a one year high of $91.95.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.