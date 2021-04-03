Williams Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,029 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,885,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762,726. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

