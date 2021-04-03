Williams Financial LLC Buys Shares of 43,392 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after buying an additional 934,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 964,225 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.