Williams Financial LLC Invests $2.29 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $69.72. 5,161,697 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.