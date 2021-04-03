Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,725,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,535,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.