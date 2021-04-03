Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $108.19. 3,096,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.