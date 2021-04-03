Williams Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 25,555 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302,709 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.