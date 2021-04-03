Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 2.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.92. 75,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,271. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

