Wing 1-Day Volume Tops $36.92 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $61.82 or 0.00106034 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $91.03 million and approximately $36.92 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,597,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,472,420 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

