Wing (WING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.13 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Wing has a total market cap of $86.97 million and $17.13 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $59.14 or 0.00098881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,595,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,586 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.