Wings Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Wings has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $65,216.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

