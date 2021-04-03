WINk Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Billion (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 100.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $344.74 million and approximately $1.66 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 178.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

