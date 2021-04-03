WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

