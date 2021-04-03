Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0673 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $540,486.55 and $106,885.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,820.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.33 or 0.03558843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.54 or 0.00351139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.83 or 0.00950058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.11 or 0.00442208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00384166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00286396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00024157 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

