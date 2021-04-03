Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Woodward worth $36,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

WWD stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

