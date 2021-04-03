Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272,240 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

