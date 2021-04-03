WPP TOKEN (WPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.12 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 86% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 113% higher against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $11.12 million and $147,053.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027237 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.