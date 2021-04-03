Wrapped Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $213.25 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $59,049.15 or 0.99901760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.30 billion and approximately $213.25 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00093727 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001722 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 140,603 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.