Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $394.44 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $757,726.36 and approximately $4,463.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for about $394.44 or 0.00663859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00285200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00749336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00027993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.