Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $61.68 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.68 or 0.00103325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $103.44 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00054035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00681163 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.