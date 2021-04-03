Wrapped NXM Trading Up 28.4% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $58.60 or 0.00100997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $98.28 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

