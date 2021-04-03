Wrapped Origin Axie Price Up 19.5% This Week (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,003.89 or 0.05026505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $681,883.10 and $6,024.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com

