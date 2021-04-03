Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,284,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,283,753,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,576,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 46,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

