X-CASH 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,855.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and $49,855.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,519,826,996 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.