Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Xcel Energy worth $196,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.79 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.