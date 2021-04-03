Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,955 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Xilinx worth $70,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $120,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

