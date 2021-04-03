XinFin Network (XDC) Hits Market Cap of $587.05 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $587.05 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $754.84 or 0.01297504 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,656,286,407 coins and its circulating supply is 12,256,286,418 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

