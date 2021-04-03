XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

XOMA stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

