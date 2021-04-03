xRhodium Market Cap Tops $6.87 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $5.49 or 0.00009480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $10,075.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002192 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035057 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020282 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.