XYO (XYO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.50 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 76.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. XYO has a total market cap of $101.15 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 230.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

