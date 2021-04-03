Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 209.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $64.97 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.09, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

