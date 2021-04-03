yearn.finance II Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00678625 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028049 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.