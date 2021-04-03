YENTEN (YTN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,489.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $228,924.06 and $1,489.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.18 or 0.03543878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00345034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.00939027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00451569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.21 or 0.00383776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00303138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024060 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

