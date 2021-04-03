YF Link (YFL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $457,901.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. YF Link has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $457,901.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can now be purchased for about $189.11 or 0.00315899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

