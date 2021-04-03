YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $4.92 million and $93,782.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

