YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.75

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $69.43 million and $1.95 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,482,498 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

Buying and Selling YIELD App

